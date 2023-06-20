Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

go slow

Which One Of These Snails Has A Shell Unlike The Others?

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
Which One Of These Snails Has A Shell Unlike The Others?
Shy snails, hungry snails, happy snails and regal snails are all hanging out together. Only one of these snails is unique. Can you figure out which one it is?
·
·
·

Today's adorable puzzle features these snails. Some of them are cool, some are rich and some are total nerds — but only one of them has a unique shell pattern that none of the others has. Be very careful, though; just because a snail has certain colors doesn't mean that exact design has been reused.


Click image to enlarge

Gergely Dudas snail shell puzzle


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Brain Teasers Stories