One Of These Birds Has A Unique Hat The Others Don't Have. Can You Tell Which One It Is?

Our favorite artist Gergely Dudas has a special puzzle for us today, and it involves finding the one bird and hat that doesn't have a partner.

Click image to enlarge

And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.

Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!