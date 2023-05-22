Popular
One Of These Birds Has A Unique Hat The Others Don't Have. Can You Tell Which One It Is?

Jared Russo
Who gave all of these birds all of these fancy hats? I want a free hat.
Our favorite artist Gergely Dudas has a special puzzle for us today, and it involves finding the one bird and hat that doesn't have a partner.


Click image to enlarge

Gergely Dudas unique hat bird puzzle


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


Comments

