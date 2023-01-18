eyes peeled
Ukraine's National Guard Challenges Twitter To Spot The Snipers In These Photos
On Tuesday, the Twitter account for the National Guard of Ukraine posted three photos of a snowy woodland and tasked its followers with finding the snipers camouflaged in each one.
There is a least one sniper hiding in each picture — can you spot them?
Task for attention👀— НГУ (@ng_ukraine) January 17, 2023
Find the #sniper! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9UB0js7h7M
If you're struggling, or think you've found them and want to check if you're right, scroll down for the snipers we managed to identify.
Warning: Spoilers Below
Via @ng_ukraine.