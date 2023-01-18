Popular
eyes peeled

Ukraine's National Guard Challenges Twitter To Spot The Snipers In These Photos

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
Ukraine's National Guard Challenges Twitter To Spot The Snipers In These Photos
Can you see them?
· 463 reads

On Tuesday, the Twitter account for the National Guard of Ukraine posted three photos of a snowy woodland and tasked its followers with finding the snipers camouflaged in each one.

There is a least one sniper hiding in each picture — can you spot them?



If you're struggling, or think you've found them and want to check if you're right, scroll down for the snipers we managed to identify.




Warning: Spoilers Below







ukraine sniper

ukraine sniper hidden

ukraine snipers war twitter



Via @ng_ukraine.

Comments

