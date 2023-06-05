Popular
These Young Minds Are Hiding Three Owls. Can You Find Them?

Jared Russo
These Young Minds Are Hiding Three Owls. Can You Find Them?
Come for the hidden object puzzle, stay for the possible discourse about school uniforms and how ethical/effective they are.
Today's adorable yet tricky puzzle deals with a subject that artist Gergely Dudas rarely draws: people. These young students are all hanging out, and take the place of the usual group of cute animals. But they're hiding three owls! So we need to find them.


Click image to enlarge

Gergely Dudas owl students puzzle


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


