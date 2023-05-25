Can You Find The Cats Hiding In Plain Sight?

We here at Digg love very few things. Data journalism, brain teasers and, of course, cats. Well, we stumbled into the wrong (or right) Twitter account to sink lots of time into, and it's all about finding silly little cats hiding around everyday objects.

pic.twitter.com/HAIqiQTq91 — There is no cat in this image (@Thereisnocat_) May 22, 2023

Hiding in plain sight pic.twitter.com/PlR8rimxPp — The Aubuchon Company (@AubuchonHrdware) May 19, 2023

pic.twitter.com/oiAOLIYT0I — There is no cat in this image (@Thereisnocat_) May 21, 2023

No peeking.

Okay here are the cats. Pspspspspspspspsps