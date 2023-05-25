Popular
Can You Find The Cats Hiding In Plain Sight?

Can You Find The Cats Hiding In Plain Sight?
We found some tweets that claim to not have cats in them, but we did in fact find cats in the images. It took a while; they love hiding.
We here at Digg love very few things. Data journalism, brain teasers and, of course, cats. Well, we stumbled into the wrong (or right) Twitter account to sink lots of time into, and it's all about finding silly little cats hiding around everyday objects.








No peeking.







Okay here are the cats. Pspspspspspspspsps

