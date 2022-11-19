Popular
Is This Gatorade Color Yellow Or Green? Why Is This Such A Mystery

Jared Russo
Is This Gatorade Color Yellow Or Green? Why Is This Such A Mystery
The Tennessee Volunteers TikTok account had a simple question to ask that baffles all logic: what color is this bottle of Gatorade? The world may never know.
@vol_football What do ya’ll think? 🟡 or 🟢🤔 #gbo ♬ FEEL THE GROOVE - Queens Road, Fabian Graetz

