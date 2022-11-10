subliminal
Is This Image Showing A Suit Over A Skyline, Or A Pair Of Sexy Legs?
What do you see? This is the ultimate test: do you like money and ambition, or are you horny? How screwed up is your brain?
Okay, that is hyperbolic, but this is a fun exercise and a viral TikTok, so let's all watch and comment below with what you think this image is showing. Only wrong answers though.
@charlesmeriot #charlesmeriot #illusions #illusionschallenge ♬ BIG MAD - Ktlyn
The first thing I noticed is how idiotic TikTok is.
What does it mean if you noticed the skyline first?