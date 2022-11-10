Popular
subliminal

Is This Image Showing A Suit Over A Skyline, Or A Pair Of Sexy Legs?

Jared Russo
Is This Image Showing A Suit Over A Skyline, Or A Pair Of Sexy Legs?
This TikTok assumes you're either really into business, or women. Or the show "Mad Men" which has both.
What do you see? This is the ultimate test: do you like money and ambition, or are you horny? How screwed up is your brain?

Okay, that is hyperbolic, but this is a fun exercise and a viral TikTok, so let's all watch and comment below with what you think this image is showing. Only wrong answers though.


@charlesmeriot #charlesmeriot #illusions #illusionschallenge ♬ BIG MAD - Ktlyn

Comments

  1. John Doe 1 month ago

    The first thing I noticed is how idiotic TikTok is.

  2. Steven 1 month ago

    What does it mean if you noticed the skyline first?

