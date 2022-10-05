Popular
eleven just stares into your soul

'Stranger Things' Optical Illusion TikTok Challenges Users To Believe Their Eyes

Jared Russo
Do not freak out, this is all just an optical illusion and not a real jump scare. No one is coming out of the screen to get you!
Thanks to user "Rishi Draws," this awesome negative portrait of Eleven from "Stranger Things" has lit up TikTok recently. All you have to do is stare at the dot between her eyes, and after 30 seconds, something... strange should happen.


This visual effect is known as an "afterimage," which happens when an image is no longer present. You can read more about the phenomenon here at The Illusions Index, if you want to learn more about why your brain and eyes are so weird.

