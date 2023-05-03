Popular
that's no moon

Take These Quizzes Before May The 4th To Test Your Star Wars Knowledge

If you think you're a real fan, then what are the names of the two suns on Tatooine? What are the names of Jabba the Hutt's sidekicks? How many of the films has George Lucas actually directed?
Sporcle is a wonderful website to waste time on. We love its many different types of quizzes, and as a fellow website many of you killed time on in your high school library computers, Digg appreciates a good Sporcle quiz.

Today, we share some -Star Wars-centric quizzes, another part of our weekly May the 4th (may the force be with you) celebration. If you want to see more of the stuff we've done, check out our ranking of Jedi video games here.

And the answers to the facetious questions above are: Tatoo 1 and 2, Salacious B. Crumb and Bib Fortuna, and only four.









