Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

sip on this

Can You Solve For 'X' In This Math Equation, If 'X' Is A Cup Of Coffee?

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
Can You Solve For 'X' In This Math Equation, If 'X' Is A Cup Of Coffee?
Use your coffee and math skills to deduce the solution to this equation. The "coffee skill" is just drinking a cup while do you this.
·
·
·

Typically when we do brain teasers, it's a hidden object photo, or a puzzle of some sort. We never usually ask our readers to do math, a cursed subject in school that nobody liked and is hard just for the sake of it. Well, what if we added some adorable lil coffees to this algebra equation?

Each drink is a different number and once you figure out the first mystery number, that will lead you to the next and (hopefully) then the final answer. We're not sure if the three numbers are the prices of these different drinks, but if that helps you figure it out, then sure. We wouldn't pay that much for a coffee, though.


Click image to enlarge

Gergely Dudas coffee math equation


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Brain Teasers Stories