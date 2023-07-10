Can You Solve For 'X' In This Math Equation, If 'X' Is A Cup Of Coffee?

Typically when we do brain teasers, it's a hidden object photo, or a puzzle of some sort. We never usually ask our readers to do math, a cursed subject in school that nobody liked and is hard just for the sake of it. Well, what if we added some adorable lil coffees to this algebra equation?

Each drink is a different number and once you figure out the first mystery number, that will lead you to the next and (hopefully) then the final answer. We're not sure if the three numbers are the prices of these different drinks, but if that helps you figure it out, then sure. We wouldn't pay that much for a coffee, though.

Click image to enlarge

And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.

Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!