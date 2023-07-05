what a positive dude he is
Can You Find The Donatello Who Isn't Smiling?
Thanks to the subreddit page "Find the Sniper," we have today's hidden object puzzle. Which is ironic, because you wouldn't expect a page that sounds so sinister to include such a kid-friendly image.
Below is a collage of Donatello smiling, and only one of the hundreds of faces has him not smiling. So if you can see a tiny Donatello smirking, you've won.
Click image to enlarge
And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.
[Image: u/Prototype85]