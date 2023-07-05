Can You Find The Donatello Who Isn't Smiling?

Thanks to the subreddit page "Find the Sniper," we have today's hidden object puzzle. Which is ironic, because you wouldn't expect a page that sounds so sinister to include such a kid-friendly image.

Below is a collage of Donatello smiling, and only one of the hundreds of faces has him not smiling. So if you can see a tiny Donatello smirking, you've won.

Click image to enlarge

And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.

[Image: u/Prototype85]