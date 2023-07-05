Popular
Can You Find The Donatello Who Isn't Smiling?

Can You Find The Donatello Who Isn't Smiling?
The smartest teenage mutant ninja turtle loves to smile, clearly, but one of these faces has him smirking. Can you spot him?
Thanks to the subreddit page "Find the Sniper," we have today's hidden object puzzle. Which is ironic, because you wouldn't expect a page that sounds so sinister to include such a kid-friendly image.

Below is a collage of Donatello smiling, and only one of the hundreds of faces has him not smiling. So if you can see a tiny Donatello smirking, you've won.


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


[Image: u/Prototype85]

