Three Tiny Hearts Are Hidden In This Bed Of Roses. Can You Spot Them?

As much as we adore the art of Gergely Dudas, this drawing reminds us too much of Valentine's Day, and that ticks us off. What ticks us off more is that we couldn't find these tiny hearts and had to look up the answer.

Let us know how quickly you saw all three hearts, and that might cheer us up a little bit. But only a little.

Click image to enlarge

If you give up, and we don't blame you, click here to see the solution.







Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg.