Can You Find The Three Bananas Hidden By All Of These Pikachus?

Our favorite artist Gergely Dudas has a special surprise today; not only is his hidden object puzzle image of Pokemon, but he also made a video showing him drawing it!

Click image to enlarge

Not only is the solution below in this video, you can watch Gergely draw the whole thing! It took him 10 hours, and for that we salute him.

Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!