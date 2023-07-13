Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

gotta find 'em all

Can You Find The Three Bananas Hidden By All Of These Pikachus?

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
Can You Find The Three Bananas Hidden By All Of These Pikachus?
All of these Pokemon are hiding three bananas, so hopefully you don't confuse their ears with them. Or their tails. Wow, actually that's quite hard...
·
·
·

Our favorite artist Gergely Dudas has a special surprise today; not only is his hidden object puzzle image of Pokemon, but he also made a video showing him drawing it!


Click image to enlarge

Gergely Dudas pokemon pikachu bananas


Not only is the solution below in this video, you can watch Gergely draw the whole thing! It took him 10 hours, and for that we salute him.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Brain Teasers Stories