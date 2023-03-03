Popular
CAT ME IF YOU CAN

Can You Find The Three Hidden Cats In This Drawing?

Jared Russo
We did not want to close out the end of winter without a fun photo filled with penguins and snowmen from artist Gergely Dudas.
We here at Digg love cats, penguins, building snowmen and delivering you hidden object puzzles. Today's wholesome puzzle involves three hidden cats in the snow — so good luck picking them out because they're the same color as the penguins. What are the odds of that?


Click image to enlarge

penguin hidden cats Gergely Dudas


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


Comments

