Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

keep it cool

Can You Find The Three Pandas Who Aren't Wearing Sunglasses?

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
Can You Find The Three Pandas Who Aren't Wearing Sunglasses?
This is also a service message to remind you to never look directly into the sun, and to wear sunglasses during the summer to protect your eyes.
·
·
·

You know what's really cool? Pandas. Pandas are very cool. And what makes any person or animal even more extremely cool? A pair of sunglasses. So today's cute hidden object puzzle is about finding three pandas who aren't wearing sunglasses. Which makes them the only three lame pandas in this picture — total squares.


Click image to enlarge

Gergely Dudas three pandas sunglasses


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Brain Teasers Stories