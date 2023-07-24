Can You Find The Three Pandas Who Aren't Wearing Sunglasses?

You know what's really cool? Pandas. Pandas are very cool. And what makes any person or animal even more extremely cool? A pair of sunglasses. So today's cute hidden object puzzle is about finding three pandas who aren't wearing sunglasses. Which makes them the only three lame pandas in this picture — total squares.

Click image to enlarge

And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.

Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!