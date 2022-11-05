There's A Hidden Word In This Image, Can You Spot It?

Popular
Jared Russo
A viral TikTok challenges you to flip your perspective to figure things out.
There's a word inside of this image. Can you figure out what it reads? Watch this TikTok and we'll tell you what the answer is below.


@pasillusion This optical illusion is crazy! #opticalillusion #viral #trending #fyp ♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery - Dante9k Remix - David Snell

Okay, spin your phone or laptop on its side, and you might find a word in cursive.













No peeking.










Liar.

Via TikTok

Comments

  1. GMan 1 month ago

    I don't think the folks in the newer generations know how to read cursive writing.

