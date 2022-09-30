Popular
these heels were made for walking

Someone In This Photo Is Wearing Heels. It Might Not Be Who You Think It Is

Jared Russo
Someone In This Photo Is Wearing Heels. It Might Not Be Who You Think It Is
A classic, old internet photo that became an optical illusion went viral all over again because of a TikTok.
One of the people in this photo is wearing a pair of heels! When you first look at it, it's clearly the man. But then you stare at this long enough and the truth comes out. First, let's take a look at this hypnotic brain teaser.



While this TikTok doesn't quite explain things, you have to figure out that the guy is sitting in the chair and he's being hugged by the woman in the heels.


@laughswithsel #greenscreen #jokes #laughs #canadiangirl #memes #humour #funny #funnyvideos #confusing #mindgames ♬ original sound - LaughsWithSel

All we can say to this is: als;kdfja;lsdkjfl;askdjfoipwquerpoimxzcfnmvbn84093

