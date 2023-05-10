Popular
How Much Do You Know About Being A King? Take These Quizzes And Find Out

Jared Russo
Sure, there might be a new King on the block, but there's a lot of other kings we would bow down to. Like King Ralph, King Kong, Stephen King and the Burger King.
King Charles is the new King of England. Good for him. Us Americans do not care much for a monarchy or royalty, unless it's Jonathan Groff in "Hamilton." He's fabulous.

But in honor of the Coronation, her are some fun quizzes to test your knowledge on some other famous Kings, whether they be real or fictional. From facts about Charles's life to questions about Steven King and more, how much king sh—t are you aware of? Good luck!









