Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

sssssnake in the grass

You Might Never Find The Hidden Snake In This Image

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
You Might Never Find The Hidden Snake In This Image
In order to truly find the hidden snake in this photo, it requires a zoom-in on one particular section. It's scary, dude.
· 11k reads

We've got a truly hard-as-nails hidden-object photo for you, simply because when you see the answer below, you will kick yourself. Or maybe not; maybe you have the eyes of a hawk.

This comes to us from an old Facebook post of a few pics of this backyard, and there is a massive coastal carpet python somewhere. This is from a homeowner in Queensland, Australia. The original posts can be found here but fair warning: it contains spoilers if you truly want to find this camouflaged snake.



Okay, good luck to you, it was impossible to us smooth-brained editors here at Digg. Maybe you have a wrinkly brain and can see this thing instantly. We'll give you some time and space before showing you a second photo which should enlighten things.













No peeking!










Okay here it is! It was in the corner.

Our live reactions were simply summed up with the following quote: "a;lskjdf;laskjdf;lakjdpoiqwuerpoiqwej,mndczlkjghadlwkfj"

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Brain Teasers Stories