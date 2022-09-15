You Might Never Find The Hidden Snake In This Image

We've got a truly hard-as-nails hidden-object photo for you, simply because when you see the answer below, you will kick yourself. Or maybe not; maybe you have the eyes of a hawk.

This comes to us from an old Facebook post of a few pics of this backyard, and there is a massive coastal carpet python somewhere. This is from a homeowner in Queensland, Australia. The original posts can be found here but fair warning: it contains spoilers if you truly want to find this camouflaged snake.

Okay, good luck to you, it was impossible to us smooth-brained editors here at Digg. Maybe you have a wrinkly brain and can see this thing instantly. We'll give you some time and space before showing you a second photo which should enlighten things.

No peeking!Okay here it is! It was in the corner.

Our live reactions were simply summed up with the following quote: "a;lskjdf;laskjdf;lakjdpoiqwuerpoiqwej,mndczlkjghadlwkfj"