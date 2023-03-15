Look At All Of These Chickens. Three Owls Are Hidden Among Them, Can You Spot Them?

We here at Digg love chickens, owls and delivering you hidden object puzzles. Today's wholesome puzzle involves very similar looking birds that could not be more different. One flies, one doesn't. We eat one and their eggs, we don't eat owls. One is nocturnal... we could go on.

Click image to enlarge

And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.

Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!