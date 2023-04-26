Can You Find The Three Ghosts Hiding Amongst The Pandas?

God bless Gergely Dudas, and every time he honors us with a new image of some adorable animals. Today's extremely cute puzzle is another out of season puzzle. The very Halloween-centric panda party with three hidden ghosts. Good luck finding them all.

Click image to enlarge

And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.

Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!