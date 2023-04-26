Popular
Can You Find The Three Ghosts Hiding Amongst The Pandas?

Can You Find The Three Ghosts Hiding Amongst The Pandas?
Are the ghosts dead pandas who are haunting the other living pandas? Or is this a Halloween party and they're just dressed as ghosts?
God bless Gergely Dudas, and every time he honors us with a new image of some adorable animals. Today's extremely cute puzzle is another out of season puzzle. The very Halloween-centric panda party with three hidden ghosts. Good luck finding them all.


Gergely Dudas ghosts pandas puzzle


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


Comments

