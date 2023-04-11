Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

football vs. soccer

These Pandas Are Hiding A Soccer Ball. Can You Find It?

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
These Pandas Are Hiding A Soccer Ball. Can You Find It?
The World Cup is over, but at least you can still have a little bit of fun with today's brain teaser. There's a hidden soccer ball amongst these pandas — where is it?
·
·
·

The master of adorable animal hidden-object puzzles is back. Today's very cool puzzle is a bunch of soccer fanatic pandas. Their heads look like a soccer ball, but there's only one hiding amongst them. Can you spot it through the crowd?


Click image to enlarge

Gergely Dudas pandas football


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Brain Teasers Stories