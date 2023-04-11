These Pandas Are Hiding A Soccer Ball. Can You Find It?

The master of adorable animal hidden-object puzzles is back. Today's very cool puzzle is a bunch of soccer fanatic pandas. Their heads look like a soccer ball, but there's only one hiding amongst them. Can you spot it through the crowd?

Click image to enlarge

And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.

Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!