Can You Find The Five Seedless Watermelons In This Image?

Today's adorable puzzle is getting us ready for some summer fun, which is eating watermelons outdoors. But not when it's too hot, because then doing anything is no fun. Like, 100°F is a no-go, sorry, that's just a danger to your health to be in weather that hot. But when it's like, less than 90° outside, then you can enjoy some watermelon.

The below graphic has five seedless watermelons, which probably cost more than the other ones. How many of them can you find?

And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.

Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!