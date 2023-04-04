There Are Five Imposter Seals Among This Crowd Of Walruses. Can You Suss Them Out?

The master of adorable animal hidden object puzzles is back. Today's very cool puzzle is filled with goofy looking walruses, but there are five seals hidden amongst them without any tusks. Can you find them all?

Click image to enlarge

And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.

Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!