Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

the seals seem sus

There Are Five Imposter Seals Among This Crowd Of Walruses. Can You Suss Them Out?

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
There Are Five Imposter Seals Among This Crowd Of Walruses. Can You Suss Them Out?
Our favorite artist, Gergely Dudas, has another hidden object artwork for us to admire and solve. Get your reading glasses, this one is a doozy.

The master of adorable animal hidden object puzzles is back. Today's very cool puzzle is filled with goofy looking walruses, but there are five seals hidden amongst them without any tusks. Can you find them all?


Click image to enlarge

Gergely Dudas walrus seals


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Brain Teasers Stories