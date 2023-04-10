Popular
Can You Find All The Wolverines Hidden In This Marvel Comics Poster?

Jared Russo
Can You Find All The Wolverines Hidden In This Marvel Comics Poster?
Reddit discovered a 2018 poster, made for a comics event, that was actually a hidden object puzzle image. Good luck finding them all — that includes X-23 and the Ultimate version.
A Reddit post caught our eye, because Digg and Digg readers love brain teasers and hidden object puzzle artworks. This is by far the coolest, because it's about the wild and wacky world of Marvel Comics, and it features dozens of characters, heroes and villains.


where's wolverines marvel comics


"Where's Wolverine?" is like "Where's Waldo" on steroids (Wolverine does not use steroids, just the turn of phrase we used). Can you find all 14 Wolverines and the three Wolverine-adjacent heroes? As the Reddit thread discusses, it's Laura aka X-23, Daken, and the Ultimate version (Jimmy) if you want to be a completionist about it.


[Via Reddit]

