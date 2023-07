Thanks to the Redditor u/I-just-wanna-talk- who shared this photograph, there's a very well hidden cat in this image that you need to spot. Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to find the cat. This one helps if you zoom in, since it's a very high resolution shot.

Click image to enlarge

And when you're ready to admit defeat, you can see the answer here.

[Image: u/ijustwannatalk]