Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer Is Hiding From Santa. Can You Find Him?

The master of adorable animal hidden object puzzles is back. Today's very cool puzzle hides Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. There are dozens of other reindeer, and the background has a lot of blasted red dots to confuse the viewer. Which one is Rudolph and his recognizable red nose, and why is Santa just standing there not helping?

Click image to enlarge

And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.

Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!