There's A Number Hidden In This Red Speckled Background. Can You Find It?

The image comes to us from Turkish PhD musicologist and teacher Figen, who kind of blew up with a fun "can you see the hidden object" illusion tweet. Now keep in mind, there's a trick to figuring out the solution to this optical illusion.

Eye test! What number do you see? pic.twitter.com/siPj03qHNs — Figen (@TheFigen_) May 16, 2023

So if you can't see it, try tipping your screen back or forth to get a different angle on it. Easier to do with a phone or tablet, harder to do with a laptop and extremely hard to do with a desktop screen or monitor connected to a tower. Or squint your eyes a bit. And if you still can't see it, then we have the answer below. The magic number is...

No peeking.

The answer is 571.

