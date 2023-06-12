Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

it's not 666

There's A Number Hidden In This Red Speckled Background. Can You Find It?

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
There's A Number Hidden In This Red Speckled Background. Can You Find It?
Can you see the three digit number through all of this red noise? A lot of people can't, and we know why.
· 2.1k reads
·
·
·

The image comes to us from Turkish PhD musicologist and teacher Figen, who kind of blew up with a fun "can you see the hidden object" illusion tweet. Now keep in mind, there's a trick to figuring out the solution to this optical illusion.



So if you can't see it, try tipping your screen back or forth to get a different angle on it. Easier to do with a phone or tablet, harder to do with a laptop and extremely hard to do with a desktop screen or monitor connected to a tower. Or squint your eyes a bit. And if you still can't see it, then we have the answer below. The magic number is...








No peeking.










The answer is 571.


H/T: Indy100.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Brain Teasers Stories