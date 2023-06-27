Do You See The Earth's Atmosphere And Outer Space, Or Something Else?

The Twitter account @rainmaker1973 posted a quite a trippy image that had us very confused. At first glance, this has to be a satellite image from above Earth's atmosphere... right?

This photo is (another) example of how optical illusions mess with your mind.



First you see a picture of the Earth from space and then... pic.twitter.com/ilT3DngJJQ — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 4, 2023

But then you flip the image and you'll immediately notice this is a city's skyline and that's just the sky and some clouds. So what were stars are now just lights in skyscrapers.

Perspective is everything, as it turns out.