flip the image around

Do You See The Earth's Atmosphere And Outer Space, Or Something Else?
What do you see when you look at this photo? Well, you might be wrong. Not that any one's perspective is correct, but try to keep an open mind.
The Twitter account @rainmaker1973 posted a quite a trippy image that had us very confused. At first glance, this has to be a satellite image from above Earth's atmosphere... right?



But then you flip the image and you'll immediately notice this is a city's skyline and that's just the sky and some clouds. So what were stars are now just lights in skyscrapers.

Perspective is everything, as it turns out.

