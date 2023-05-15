Popular
Jared Russo
Can You Find The Four Doves Hidden Amongst These Cockatoos?
Birds of a feather flock together. In fact, maybe a little too close together, and with many scarves and hats to confuse us.
What is the difference between a dove and a cockatoo? I'm sure there are a lot of things, but in order to solve today's puzzle you should know that doves are bald and cockatoos have that yellow spiky hair thing that looks like Bart Simpson.


Click image to enlarge

Gergely Dudas doves cockatoos puzzle


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


