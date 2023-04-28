Can You Find All The Empty Bottles In This Graphic?

Today's extremely cute animal puzzle has some clever dolphins and a lot of bottles in the sea. Who put those bottles there? Why do people write messages in them and litter the ocean? Is it because of that The Police song and Sting?

That's besides the point — how many empty bottles can you spot below?

Click image to enlarge

And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.

Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!