Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

flipper

Can You Find All The Empty Bottles In This Graphic?

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
Can You Find All The Empty Bottles In This Graphic?
Out of all of these bottles, there are only five empty ones. Good luck searching!
·
·
·

Today's extremely cute animal puzzle has some clever dolphins and a lot of bottles in the sea. Who put those bottles there? Why do people write messages in them and litter the ocean? Is it because of that The Police song and Sting?

That's besides the point — how many empty bottles can you spot below?


Click image to enlarge

Gergely Dudas dolphin bottle puzzle


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Brain Teasers Stories