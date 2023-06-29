Popular
summer fun

Can You Find The 20 Words In Our Summer Word Search Puzzle?

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
This puzzle is a mix of things the summer is best known for — how many of them can you spot?
It's almost July, Digg is about to go on a mini-vacation for Independence Day here in the US and we wanted to try something new with our typical brain teasers. Instead of another cute adorable hidden object image, we made our own puzzle!

Simply click on each letter to highlight it until you find all 20 words we've selected in the list below. Let us know in the comments if you managed to get 'em all, and approximately how much time you successfully wasted at work while you were supposed to be doing other more important things instead of your actual job.



[Image: YouTube]

