Can You Find The Bread That Is Hidden Among These British Corgis?

Jared Russo
We're in such a festive spirit over here at Digg HQ after the coronation that we wanted to celebrate with a puzzle of... oh that's Queen Elizabeth, isn't it? Oh this is awkward...
Today's puzzle was clearly made in another time, back when we had a different queen. Or Queen, I'm not sure if that's capitalized. I'm an American. There are three slices (or loaves) of bread hiding amongst these adorably cute corgis. Try and find them. Happy Friday!


Gergely Dudas bread corgi puzzle


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


