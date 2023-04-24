Popular
One Pesky Cat Is Hiding In A Giant Parliament Of Owls. Can You Find The Cat?

Jared Russo
One Pesky Cat Is Hiding In A Giant Parliament Of Owls. Can You Find The Cat?
If you're wondering, yes, we did have to look up what a group of owls is called, and we're glad we did.
God bless Gergely Dudas, and every time he honors us with a new image of some adorable animals. Today's extremely cute puzzle is maybe the toughest we've ever published — the one cat looks almost identical to the other owls. Please don't spoil the answer in the comments, and enjoy this puzzle responsibly.


Click image to enlarge

Gergely Dudas cat owls puzzle


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


