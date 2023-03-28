These Two Images Have Six Differences. Can You Spot Them All?

Usually known for finding animals among a group, our favorite artist Gergely Dudas has a "spot the difference" challenge for us this week. Today's puzzle has six distinct changes between these seemingly two identical images. This one might be tough, so be prepared to spend a lot of time not working.

Click image to enlarge

And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.

Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!