These Two Images Have Six Differences. Can You Spot Them All?

Jared Russo
Spring has sprung, and thus we have a nice little garden picture with some rabbits and flowers. But what are the six things that changed? What's different??
Usually known for finding animals among a group, our favorite artist Gergely Dudas has a "spot the difference" challenge for us this week. Today's puzzle has six distinct changes between these seemingly two identical images. This one might be tough, so be prepared to spend a lot of time not working.


Click image to enlarge

spot the differences dudas


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


