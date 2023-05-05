Popular
Can You Spot The Apple Pretending To Be A Cactus?

Can You Spot The Apple Pretending To Be A Cactus?
One of these cacti is not like the other. It's smooth, has no spikes, and is actually a green apple. But which one is it?
Today's extremely cute puzzle that doesn't have animals in it is about apples and cacti. Arguably the most fun word to make plural is cactus to cacti. Anyways, one of these cacti is actually a green apple, so it's your job (should you accept it) to find it. Good luck!


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


