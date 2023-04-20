Popular
happy 4/20, stoners

Jared Russo
Test Your Weed Knowledge With These Quizzes
We got a few brain teasers to do while you're totally blitzed out of your mind, which hopefully is a lot of fun. Enjoy responsibly.
Pot enthusiasts have expressed a love of lighting up the ganja and doing some fun puzzles while getting high. Clearly you can tell by the way I just described that I have never smoked pot, but I have completed these brain teasers. And they're a lot of fun!

Enjoy these 4/20 themed puzzles to complete, and of course, as always thanks to artist Gergely Dudas for contributing some leafy goodness and pineapple express to today's celebration.


Weed strain or Pokemon move?

Type "p" for Pokemon move and "m" for marijuana strain.


Weed strain or Python?

Type "w" for weed strain and "p" for python morph.


How much does it cost?

Guess the countries.


Don't want to jog your brain on a timer? Take your time with these:


Can you spot the frog?

Click image to enlarge

Gergely Dudas frog leaves

Click here to get the solution.


Can you find four corns among the pineapples?

Click image to enlarge

Gergely Dudas corn pineapples


Click here to get the solution.

Comments

