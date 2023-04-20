Test Your Weed Knowledge With These Quizzes

Pot enthusiasts have expressed a love of lighting up the ganja and doing some fun puzzles while getting high. Clearly you can tell by the way I just described that I have never smoked pot, but I have completed these brain teasers. And they're a lot of fun!

Enjoy these 4/20 themed puzzles to complete, and of course, as always thanks to artist Gergely Dudas for contributing some leafy goodness and pineapple express to today's celebration.

Weed strain or Pokemon move?

Type "p" for Pokemon move and "m" for marijuana strain.

Weed strain or Python?

Type "w" for weed strain and "p" for python morph.

How much does it cost?

Guess the countries.

Don't want to jog your brain on a timer? Take your time with these:

Can you spot the frog?

Click image to enlarge

Click here to get the solution.

Can you find four corns among the pineapples?

Click image to enlarge

Click here to get the solution.