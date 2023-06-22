Can You Find This Bear's Missing Bow Tie That's Lost In A Sea Of Flowers

Today's adorable puzzle is a classic hidden object puzzle. Like a "Where's Waldo," this bow tie is hiding amongst this bed of flowers. Good luck finding it, we couldn't do it without looking up the answer.

Click image to enlarge

And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.

Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!