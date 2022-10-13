Can You Find All The Hidden Animals And Faces In This Image?

We got another fun optical illusion for you, this time from an unknown artist. This two-faced image has lots of animals hidden all over.

So the challenge is, can you identify them all? Can you do it under pressure, facing a timer? Here's the full image, and below will be the spoiler for anyone who can't find them all.







Okay, time's up! There were 12 animals and two human faces, let's detail them all.

No peeking.

Did you see the woman, the man, the elephant, the lion in the hair, the demon wolf looking thing, the small fish in the ear, the goat in the eye, the three birds on the chins, the two fish, the cobra, and the swan? If you, you win! What do you win? Nothing, but take pride in your brain teaser abilities. Not everyone has them.

H/T: Jagran Josh.