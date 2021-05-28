Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com

Elon Musk, has drastically changed how many cryptocurrencies were being looked at. It takes the market by storm, no kidding!

The Lede

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with French outlet Les Echos: “No. I think that a currency should stay in the hands of countries. I’m not comfortable with the idea of a private group set up a competing currency. A private company shouldn’t be looking to gain power this way.”

Key Details

  • Earlier last month, Apple’s VP Jennifer Bailey referred to Cryptocurrency as ‘interesting’ and mentioned the company has been keeping an eye on it.
  • In 2014, Apple removed all the blockchain wallet apps from its App Store without a direct explanation.
  • For obvious reasons, Apple started seeing an exodus of bitcoin-using fans to Android because trading bitcoins was legal and easier on the Android platform.

