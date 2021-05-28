#WillTheyWon'tThey
Will Apple Get on the Crypto Train?
Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com
The LedeApple’s CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with French outlet Les Echos: “No. I think that a currency should stay in the hands of countries. I’m not comfortable with the idea of a private group set up a competing currency. A private company shouldn’t be looking to gain power this way.”
Key Details
- Earlier last month, Apple’s VP Jennifer Bailey referred to Cryptocurrency as ‘interesting’ and mentioned the company has been keeping an eye on it.
- In 2014, Apple removed all the blockchain wallet apps from its App Store without a direct explanation.
- For obvious reasons, Apple started seeing an exodus of bitcoin-using fans to Android because trading bitcoins was legal and easier on the Android platform.
