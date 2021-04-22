BLOCKCHAIN REACTION
This Is Why Bitcoin Is An Environmental Nightmare
Submitted by Molly Bradley via newyorker.com
The LedeTo create bitcoin, miners compete for blocks on the blockchain by solving cryptographic puzzles, and whoever wins is rewarded in bitcoin (at a current rate of 6.25 bitcoins per block). But most serious miners set up sizable mining rigs like server farms — which consumes a tremendous amount of energy. As miners multiply and descend on new regions, countries worldwide are trying to figure out how to regulate the energy mining consumes and the emissions it produces.
Key Details
- Bitcoin mining uses as much energy each year as Sweden's annual domestic consumption of energy.
- A single bitcoin transaction is roughly equivalent to the power a US household consumes in a month, and produces a million times the carbon emissions of a Visa transaction.
- Some miners propose to create mining operations along with power plants, but this would only produce more environmentally destructive emissions.