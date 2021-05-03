He token too much
My Employer Wants His Crypto Back
Submitted by Ellen Stevens via marketwatch.com
The LedeToday, I received an email from the CEO stating something along the lines of, “Since you did not generate any revenue for the company and are not currently doing any follow up work, please send back all of the crypto received in August 2020. You can invoice the company for the hours worked in USD.” So basically, stating that I can invoice in USD at seven times less than what the crypto is worth today!
Key Details
- It is a startup and so far, they are still trying to generate their first dollar in sales.
- What do you think is a fair solution?
- Should I return some of the cryptocurrency for hours worked? What should I tell this employer?
