Spending x2
Introduction to Double-Spending: What it is, How it Works, and How to Prevent it
Submitted by George Costanza via hackernoon.com
The Lede
Cryptocurrencies exist thanks to the wonders of blockchain technology. They are a form of digital currency, with encryption techniques in place to manage and create the monetary units and transfer funds. In this digitalized world of cryptocurrency, you may have come across a term known as double-spending. Essentially, double-spending is the concept that someone can replicate Bitcoin or cryptocurrency transactions with funds being sent to two different addresses simultaneously.
Key Details
- The revolution brought about by blockchain in the cyberworld has created a safe and robust means of storing, managing, processing, and recording information and digital transactions, often highly sensitive.
- With regard to digital currency, guaranteeing that a particular unit cannot be duplicated is extremely important.
- Double-spending destroys and compromises the technological basis of a blockchain.
Additional submission from George Costanza:
