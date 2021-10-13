NFTs are not just JPEGs you simpleton
How to Explain NFTs to People Who Think They're Just JPEGs
Submitted by George Costanza via hackernoon.com
The Lede
If you understand NFTs, then you don't need me to explain to you how much a post like this misses the point. If you're here because you don't understand NFTs, then mad respect for actually going out of your way to make sense of this, instead of just dismissing the concept, as so many opt to do.
Key Details
- The media itself is not the NFT, and that is something that most people seem to miss.
- Is that media duplicable? Of course it is. Anyone can save a JPEG of anything, effectively duplicating it, but that doesn't make it's theirs.
- But why do people buy these?
Additional submission from George Costanza:
Ethical Concerns About AI are Overrated
Thanks to AI, we can send, receive and process vast amounts of information near-instantaneously. But there is still much work to be done.
Comments