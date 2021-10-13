Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

NFTs are not just JPEGs you simpleton

No, NFTs are not just JPEGs, and no, you do not need to justify collecting them. Here's how to explain it.
How to Explain NFTs to People Who Think They're Just JPEGs

If you understand NFTs, then you don't need me to explain to you how much a post like this misses the point. If you're here because you don't understand NFTs, then mad respect for actually going out of your way to make sense of this, instead of just dismissing the concept, as so many opt to do.

  • The media itself is not the NFT, and that is something that most people seem to miss.
  • Is that media duplicable? Of course it is. Anyone can save a JPEG of anything, effectively duplicating it, but that doesn't make it's theirs.
  • But why do people buy these?

