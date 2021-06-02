Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
69 members

All the latest blockchain, NFT, and crypto news, guides, and trending articles that everyone on the internet is talking about.

Don’t Buy Cryptocurrencies (Earn them)

Lots of cool ways to do that

Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com

Five easy ways to earn cryptocurrency, without spending a penny. From getting a job, to winning contests, you don't need to code to be involved in blockchain.

The Lede

Unless you’re working for McDonald's, there is no such thing as a free lunch, and cryptocurrency is no different. The ecosystem is rife with opportunities to earn your digital “skin-in-the-game” if you don’t mind rolling up your sleeves. “But I can’t code my microwave dinner! How can I stack Sats without a PhD in DLT?!” Well, my smart-contract illiterate friend, here are 5 ways to earn cryptocurrency without investing:

Key Details

  • Community Management/Moderation.
  • Content Creation.
  • Airdrops/Bounty Campaigns.

Comments