Coin not secure?
Did the FBI Hack Bitcoin?
Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com
The Lede
On June 7, the Department of Justice said that a new task force had recovered approximately $2.3 million in cryptocurrency. FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbeyt explained that the FBI was able to not only identify the DarkSide hackers' crypto wallet but also reach access to the "private key," or password.
Key Details
- It is still unclear how the key was compromised.
- There is no place beyond the reach of the FBI to conceal illicit funds that will prevent us from imposing risk and consequences upon malicious cyber actors.
- The question then emerges, is it the end of the crypto industry we know?
Comments