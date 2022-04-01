Trending
There is no alternative

Why Bitcoin Uses Energy
By using energy, Bitcoin is able to issue money in a way that is open and fair for everyone in the world.

Arguments that focus on evaluating the quantity of Bitcoin's energy use, or the morality of why this level of energy use is justifiable, don’t quite cut to the essential question.

  • Bitcoin uses energy to both fairly distribute the money within its economy, and secure its history of transactions.
  • Costs simply increased as the competition for new Bitcoin issuance became more competitive over time. As more people began dedicating energy to compete for new bitcoins, the competition forced efficiencies and forced out those who were unable to compete.
  • Because money plays no direct role in this competition, large institutions do not and cannot benefit over small entities.

