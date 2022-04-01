There is no alternative
Why Bitcoin Uses Energy
The Lede
Arguments that focus on evaluating the quantity of Bitcoin's energy use, or the morality of why this level of energy use is justifiable, don’t quite cut to the essential question.
Key Details
- Bitcoin uses energy to both fairly distribute the money within its economy, and secure its history of transactions.
- Costs simply increased as the competition for new Bitcoin issuance became more competitive over time. As more people began dedicating energy to compete for new bitcoins, the competition forced efficiencies and forced out those who were unable to compete.
- Because money plays no direct role in this competition, large institutions do not and cannot benefit over small entities.
