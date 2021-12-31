Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'DOESN'T HE HAVE ENOUGH MONEY?'

Submitted by James Crugnale via youtube.com

A Crypto.com ad that aired on Sunday Night Football starred Matt Damon and compared investing in cryptocurrency with landing on the moon. It did not go over well.

A Matt Damon advertisement for a cryptocurrency exchange app aired on Sunday Night Football comparing cryptocurrency with great human endeavors such as the climbing of Mount Everest and the Wright Brothers' first successful aviation venture. The commercial became a trending topic on Twitter with numerous people roasting the premise of the ad.

  • In the 60-second ad, Damon walks down a hallway of famous figures in history. "History is filled with almosts," he says, encouraging people to "be their bravest selves."
  • The ad appeared to leave some people scratching their heads.
  • "We now have primetime NFL broadcast ads featuring movie stars valorizing as the next frontier of human exploration passive investments in a wholly artificial class of assets — where your return depends on attracting more investors to the scheme," tweeted @nycsouthpaw.

