This Matt Damon Bitcoin Commercial Left People Cringing
The Lede
A Matt Damon advertisement for a cryptocurrency exchange app aired on Sunday Night Football comparing cryptocurrency with great human endeavors such as the climbing of Mount Everest and the Wright Brothers' first successful aviation venture. The commercial became a trending topic on Twitter with numerous people roasting the premise of the ad.
Key Details
- In the 60-second ad, Damon walks down a hallway of famous figures in history. "History is filled with almosts," he says, encouraging people to "be their bravest selves."
- The ad appeared to leave some people scratching their heads.
- "We now have primetime NFL broadcast ads featuring movie stars valorizing as the next frontier of human exploration passive investments in a wholly artificial class of assets — where your return depends on attracting more investors to the scheme," tweeted @nycsouthpaw.
Additional Thoughts
Just want to put a marker on this. We now have primetime nfl broadcast ads featuring movie stars valorizing as the next frontier of human exploration passive investments in a wholly artificial class of assets—where your return depends on attracting more investors to the scheme. pic.twitter.com/abNLmPexxd— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 3, 2022
You may be zoned out during commercials and not have noticed, but there’s an ad with Matt Damon that likens trading cryptocurrency to climbing a mountain and being an astronaut.— Chris Finke (@SlipperyFox10) January 1, 2022
MATT DAMON [striding through a futuristic room]: History is filled with brave men who spent $378,000 on a cartoon ape— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) January 3, 2022
Y’all think Matt Damon got paid in Real American Dollars for that crypto ad or,,,— Miles, An Imitation Cheese Food Product (@9coacheswaiting) January 3, 2022
[matt damon strolls past a spanish galleon] are you going to put your life savings into the pretend computer dog money that you can’t spend or are you a pussy— Ulysses S. Cocksman (@USCocksman) January 2, 2022
It is hilariously telling that the Matt Damon crypto ad depicts all these brave and world-changing events like scaling Everest, discovering continents, the first manned flight, and... kissing a girl.— Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) January 3, 2022
