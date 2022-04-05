Trending
There's A New Way To Quickly Send US Dollars Around The World With Bitcoin
Lightning Labs announced it's launching the Taro protocol that will route stablecoins and other digital assets through the bitcoin monetary network.

Typically, this "layer two" payments platform is all about making bitcoin easier to spend and receive — but Lightning Labs has decided to extend the use case of this tech to other types of virtual cash.

  • Lightning Labs announced Tuesday that it is launching the Taro protocol, a technology that will route fiat-pegged stablecoins and other digital assets through the bitcoin monetary network
  • Taro uses Lightning — a payments platform built on top of bitcoin’s base layer that enables global, high volume, virtually instantaneous, and low-fee transactions using the security of the bitcoin blockchain.
  • There is bitcoin, the asset class, and then there’s the global interoperable bitcoin monetary network. Lightning

