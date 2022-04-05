Who needs swift anymore
There's A New Way To Quickly Send US Dollars Around The World With Bitcoin
The Lede
Typically, this "layer two" payments platform is all about making bitcoin easier to spend and receive — but Lightning Labs has decided to extend the use case of this tech to other types of virtual cash.
Key Details
- Lightning Labs announced Tuesday that it is launching the Taro protocol, a technology that will route fiat-pegged stablecoins and other digital assets through the bitcoin monetary network
- Taro uses Lightning — a payments platform built on top of bitcoin’s base layer that enables global, high volume, virtually instantaneous, and low-fee transactions using the security of the bitcoin blockchain.
- There is bitcoin, the asset class, and then there’s the global interoperable bitcoin monetary network. Lightning
