Comments

  1. Commented by KashiMART 2 days ago

    https://kashimart.in/

Other articles and videos you might like

19
+ digg
Node operators unite

Submitted by zane pocock 🍿
The goal of this survey is to learn why people use Bitcoin Core, how they use it, and what features are used. The results of the survey will be used to inform what features should be focused on and prioritized. By understanding how our users behave and use Bitcoin Core, we will be better able to write software that suits their needs. Additionally the survey will allow users to provide feedback, such as feature requests, so that we can include things that people want.